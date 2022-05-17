Downton Abbey stars shine in New York

Do you have the latest Downton Abbeymovie already seen? Here in Europe, we have been enjoying the return of the Crawleys for several weeks, but it is only now the turn of the United States. It’s time for another glamorous first night!

New York City

After a smash premiere in London at the end of April, New York City was also cleared to launch the stars on May 15 Downton Abbey receive. The last film was released on Sunday evening A new era namely created in the Big Apple. Another fashion party with the Downtown-actors? We wouldn’t say either!

We’re just doing another first!

Step out for the stars Downtown a great opportunity to get the glitter out once again. Here we have Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, aka movie sisters Lady Mary and Lady Edith.

Their movie mother ‘Cora Crawley’, actress Elizabeth McGovern, was also in attendance in New York. Always nice to discover new ways to wear diamonds: as brooches high heels† True Downton glamour!

Joanne Froggatt, better known as room maid ‘Anna Bates’, showed off a glimpse of her impressive abs in her black sequin-encrusted ensemble.

“Lord Grantham”, actor Hugh Bonneville, could also pass for a businessman visiting Manhattan. Not a lot of glamour, but a nice gesture to pin on a Ukrainian pin.

Allan Leech has shown that it’s not so professional as a man on the red carpet. The actor, who plays ex-pilot Tom in the Downton Abbey –range, opted for a suit in a modern color palette.

downton part 3

With the previews it’s over, but it will come Downton Abbeydoes the story end with this? Julian Fellowes, the mastermind behind the show and the movies, is thankfully not ruling out a third film.

“You never know if people want more. After every season, after the first movie and now after the second movie, I said a heartbreaking goodbye to these people…and now we’re back,” said he said recently in an interview with Radio schedules† “I already hear people talking about plays or movies. I will be told if there is a high demand. If people want that, I won’t argue with that.” Sounds hopeful to all the fans, doesn’t it?

Source: Radio Times, Daily Mail | Image: BrunoPress