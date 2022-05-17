Why ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Isn’t On Netflix Worldwide

Since launching on Netflix last week, Mincemeat has worked its way into the top 10 on Netflix, but it hasn’t been successful everywhere. Although it is practically synonymous with Netflix Original, it can only be found in certain regions. That is why.

The new Colin Firth WWII movie comes from See-Saw Films and Cohen Media Group. The reason it only reaches Netflix in certain regions is because the film was sold to individual distributors by country.

In this case, it will always be Minced meat. a service It will only be available on Netflix in certain regions. They purchased rights to specific territories in March 2021 for You mentioned $15 million†

Warner Bros. holds the distribution rights in some European countries such as France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, where it was theatrically released.

In how many regions does Operation Mincemeat air?

Netflix was only able to license the film in at least six regions.

Including:

North America: United States Canada Mexico

Latin America

While the United States won the movie license in this case, those outside the United States are generally better off with exclusive movies. Since most distributors now have locations in the United States, they choose to place their films there. Some movies that stream on Hulu or Paramount go to Netflix internationally instead.

Examples from this year are: among reaching Netflix in all regions except the US and Mother / Android It was a Hulu original and came to Netflix.

It’s one of hundreds of movies that Netflix has reached this way in specific regions and it’s It is commonly called As “exclusive international distribution”.

Is Mincemeat coming to Netflix in other regions?

We will probably see Minced meat. Operation Come to other regions, but no plans have been revealed to see if or when that will happen. In the above countries where Warner Bros. owns the rights, Netflix will license the films two years after they screen in theaters. For example, Netflix UK is getting new movies from Warner Bros. Almost two years after the theatrical release.

In all other areas, the film is Distributed by country† In most cases, the best way to watch is through video-on-demand services.

Do you want? Minced meat. a service Was it on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments below.