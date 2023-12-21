Dodo Finance: UK Supreme Court declares AI ineligible as an inventor

UK Supreme Court Rules AI Cannot be Granted Patents, Citing Lack of Machine Recognition as Creators

In a significant decision that could have far-reaching implications for the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property rights, the UK Supreme Court has ruled that AI cannot be granted patents as it is not considered a creator of new products. The ruling came in response to a petition from Stephen Thaler, the founder of the AI system DABUS, who wanted to name his AI as an inventor.

Thaler’s AI system, DABUS, had previously lost an appeal in the US, where the Patent and Trademark Office denied his petition to grant AI inventor status. In 2019, the UK Intellectual Property Office similarly rejected Thaler’s request to register DABUS as the inventor of a food container and a flashing light beacon.

The court’s decision was based on the lack of existing laws that recognize machines as creators. Judge David Kitchin stated that the case involved concepts for new and non-obvious devices and methods, generated autonomously by DABUS. However, without legal recognition of AI as a creator, the court was unable to grant the patents.

This ruling aligns with the US Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Thaler’s case, indicating a consistent stance against granting AI patents. It emphasizes the role of humans and companies in the creation process, highlighting their importance as creators of new inventions. The decision also raises broader questions about the evolving relationship between AI and intellectual property laws, as AI becomes increasingly capable of generating original ideas.

The ruling has raised concerns among proponents of AI, who argue that denying patents to AI systems could hinder innovation and discourage further AI development. They argue that if AI is capable of generating new and non-obvious inventions, it should be recognized as a creator and granted corresponding intellectual property rights.

On the other hand, critics of granting AI patents contend that it could lead to legal and ethical challenges. They argue that AI lacks human judgment and creativity, highlighting the need for human involvement in the intellectual property process. Granting AI patents could also raise questions surrounding liability and accountability in cases where AI-generated inventions cause harm or infringe on existing patents.

As AI continues to advance and gain capabilities in generating original ideas, the debate around AI patents and intellectual property rights is likely to persist. The UK Supreme Court’s ruling underscores the current legal landscape, where machines are not recognized as creators. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by humans and companies in the innovation process and opens up discussions on how AI and intellectual property laws should evolve in the future.