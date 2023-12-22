China Receives First 787 Dreamliner from Boeing in 2019 – Dodo Finance

Boeing Breaks Ground with Delivery of Dreamliner to Chinese Airline

In a positive turn of events for both Boeing and Chinese airlines, the aerospace giant has successfully delivered a Boeing 787 Dreamliner directly to a Chinese airline for the first time in over a year. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-9, was handed over to Juneyao Airlines and took off from Boeing’s factory in Washington, marking a significant step forward for Boeing’s relationship with Chinese airlines.

This delivery holds great importance as it could potentially pave the way for deliveries of Boeing’s bestselling jet, the 737 Max, to Chinese airlines. Back in 2019, China grounded the 737 Max following two fatal crashes, which caused a pause in deliveries. However, with the United States lifting its ban on the aircraft in 2020 and other countries following suit, there is hope that Chinese airlines could soon be back in the market for the 737 Max.

Boeing has been tirelessly working to ramp up production and deliveries of its new jets. This is a critical phase for manufacturers, as it is when they receive the majority of an airplane’s price. Additionally, around one-third of Boeing’s inventory of 250 Max planes have been designated for Chinese airlines, highlighting the significance of the Chinese market for Boeing.

In addition to reserving a substantial portion of its Max planes for Chinese carriers, Boeing has also managed to remarket some of the other Maxes to different airlines worldwide. This has played a crucial role in sustaining Boeing’s operations during these challenging times.

The delivery of the Dreamliner to Juneyao Airlines represents a major milestone for Boeing. It not only demonstrates the company’s dedication to revitalizing its relationship with Chinese airlines but also builds confidence in the safety and reliability of Boeing aircraft. With hope on the horizon, both Boeing and Chinese airlines can look forward to a brighter future as they continue to work hand in hand in rebuilding the aviation industry.

