Dodo Finance: Texas liquor stores to temporarily close for New Years celebrations

Title: Liquor Stores in Texas to Close for 61 Consecutive Hours over New Year’s Weekend

In a move dictated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, liquor stores across the state will be forced to shutter their doors for an unprecedented 61 hours over the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The closure, mandated by state law, includes Sunday and holiday restrictions, effectively extending the ban from Saturday night at 9 p.m. until Tuesday 10 a.m.

Since 1967, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code has barred the sale of liquor on Sundays, a prohibition that was later extended to include Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day in 1979. As a result, liquor stores are prohibited from conducting business on these days, leaving customers without access to their preferred spirits during these periods.

While convenience and grocery stores can still sell beer and wine even during the ban, big-box retailers may face limitations on their operating hours. This policy has been a topic of contention among lawmakers who are seeking to modernize the regulations and allow liquor stores to operate on Sundays, as well as lift the ban on sales on the Monday after Christmas or New Year’s Day.

This extended closure serves as an unexpected trial period for those taking part in “Dry January,” a growing trend that involves abstaining from alcohol for the entire month. With liquor stores closed for an extended period, individuals embracing this challenge will undoubtedly find it easier to stick to their resolutions during this time.

For those affected by the closure, such as partygoers and holiday revellers, alternative options for alcoholic beverages may include beer and wine, which will still be available at select locations.

While this three-day closure may disrupt the plans of some liquor store shoppers, it is essential to acknowledge the legal obligations that have necessitated this decision. The underlying hope is that this hiatus will provide a glimpse into the feasibility and lasting impact of altering alcohol sales regulations in the state of Texas.

As the New Year approaches, Texas residents and visitors alike will have to plan their purchases accordingly to ensure they have everything they need before the temporary prohibition takes effect.

