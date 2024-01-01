2023 New Years Store Hours for Dodo Finance and Other Popular Supermarkets

Title: Find Out When Your Local Grocery Stores Will Be Open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

In a recent announcement, several popular grocery stores have revealed their operating hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. As customers plan their holiday shopping, it is essential to keep track of the store timings to avoid any inconvenience. Here are the schedules for some of the major grocery store chains:

Wegmans, known for its wide selection and quality products, will be closing at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The store will then reopen at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, ensuring early birds can start their shopping as soon as possible.

Tops Friendly Markets, a beloved local grocery store, will be closing slightly later, at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The doors will swing open at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, providing customers with a fresh start to the year.

Those looking to shop at Whole Foods Market will have until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The store will then reopen at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, catering to health-conscious individuals who prefer organic and natural products.

ALDI, renowned for its affordability and quality, will be closing at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day. Customers are encouraged to plan their shopping accordingly.

Trader Joe’s, known for its unique product lineup, will be closing early at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day, providing ample time for their employees to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

For Costco members, the store will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day. It’s recommended to stock up on essentials before the closure.

Price Rite, known for its affordability, will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will reopen at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, ensuring customers can begin their year with great deals.

However, Walmart stores will be open during their regular business hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, offering convenience to shoppers who prefer one-stop shopping.

Customers are advised that major chain pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid might have varying hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It’s recommended to call or check their websites for accurate store hours.

CVS Pharmacy suggests calling or checking their website for store hours on the holidays, while Walgreens stores will maintain regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary in some locations. Most Rite Aid stores will be open, but customers are advised to check with their local store for operating hours.

Before heading out, it’s recommended that customers contact their local stores or visit the respective store’s website to ensure they have the most up-to-date information regarding holiday hours.

For any further inquiries, readers can reach out to reporter Marcia Greenwood, who covers general assignments. She can be contacted via email at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

