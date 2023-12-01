Dodo Finance Reports: Teslas Cybertruck Price Surges 50% Above Initial Estimate

Title: Tesla’s Cybertruck Surprises With Higher Price, Quirky Design, and New Challenges

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has taken the internet by storm yet again with some unexpected twists. Initially priced at $40,000, the electric automaker’s CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that the futuristic pickup truck will actually start at $60,990, a staggering 50% increase from earlier projections in 2019. This revelation has left many fans and potential buyers surprised.

The Cybertruck is unlike any other pickup truck on the market, boasting a unique design inspired by a car-submarine in a James Bond film. Made of durable stainless steel, the unconventional design and innovative material have led to increased complexity and production costs. While fans of Tesla and its eccentric CEO admire the truck’s futuristic aesthetics, traditional pickup truck buyers may feel alienated by its bold departure from conventional design.

Defending the price hike, Musk claims that the Cybertruck offers superior utility and performance compared to traditional trucks or even sports cars. He boldly believes that the Cybertruck will outperform its competitors in terms of speed and capabilities.

However, the market did not respond positively to the news. Following the announcement, Tesla’s shares dipped 2% in extended trading, reflecting investor concerns over the unexpected pricing.

For those seeking the ultimate Cybertruck experience, Tesla also announced a top-of-the-line variant known as the ‘Cyberbeast.’ This high-performance version will hit the market next year, starting at an eye-watering $99,990. Industry experts speculate that this steep pricing will attract a limited number of affluent buyers who desire a truly unique and avant-garde vehicle.

The price increase can be attributed to rising raw material costs for electric vehicles (EVs), which have impacted Tesla’s production expenses for the Cybertruck. Despite the higher price tag, Tesla’s latest creation enters a competitive market occupied by formidable rivals, including Ford’s F150 Lightning, Rivian Automotive’s R1T, and General Motors’ Hummer EV.

However, some analysts remain skeptical about the Cybertruck’s potential sales success compared to Tesla’s popular Model 3 and Model Y. Additionally, the longest-range version of the Cybertruck is estimated to travel approximately 340 miles, falling short of earlier estimates of 500 miles. Skepticism about Tesla’s sometimes inflated range estimates has led some experts, such as research analyst Sam Abuelsamid, to speculate that real-world driving conditions may result in even fewer miles per charge, possibly below 300 miles.

Amidst all the buzz, Musk has yet to provide an updated production rate for the Cybertruck. However, during the initial reveal in 2019, he set a target of approximately 250,000 Cybertruck units per year by 2025.

Notably, the unveiling event in 2019 garnered attention when Tesla’s chief designer attempted to demonstrate the truck’s “armor glass” windows, claiming they were unbreakable. However, the glass shattered, highlighting unexpected challenges and further adding to the Cybertruck’s mystique.

As Tesla continues to revolutionize the EV market, the Cybertruck’s higher price, unique design, and unexpected hurdles will undoubtedly be closely watched by both admirers and critics alike.

