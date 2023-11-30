Inflation in Euro zone dips to 2.4%, falling short of forecasts

Title: Eurozone Inflation Cools in November, ECB Cautions Against Complacency

Eurozone inflation took a breather in November as annual inflation in the region cooled to 2.4%, down from 2.9% in October, according to the latest data. This decrease fell short of economists’ expectations, who had anticipated a reading of 2.7%.

Furthermore, core inflation, which excludes more volatile items such as energy and food, dropped to 3.6% from 4.2% in October. While energy prices continued their decline, registering a sharp -11.5% in November, surging costs of food, alcohol, and tobacco contributed to higher inflation at 6.9%.

This decline in headline inflation is a significant departure from the peak levels reached in October 2022 when it soared to 10.6%. Notably, individual countries within the Eurozone witnessed varying levels of inflation. Germany’s inflation rate dropped to 2.3%, while France experienced a decrease to 3.8%.

Amidst these developments, European Central Bank (ECB) officials have cautioned against premature celebrations over the decrease in price rises. They urge vigilance and reinforce the need for ongoing monitoring of the situation. Despite this cooling trend, traders may bring forward their expectations for the first ECB rate cut, as there could still be some impact from existing monetary tightening measures yet to be felt.

Meanwhile, the Euro area’s unemployment rate remains at a record low of 6.5%, indicating a robust labor market. However, market analysts are eyeing potential rate cuts for 2024, with speculations of these cuts occurring before the summer season.

The Eurozone’s inflation figures in November reveal a mixed bag of indicators. While the overall inflation rate has dipped, certain sectors are witnessing price increases, suggesting the need for continued monitoring and careful decision-making by the ECB. As traders adjust their rate cut expectations, the market remains attentive to further developments and guidance from monetary authorities.

