Title: Norovirus Outbreak at Northwestern University Linked to $1 Burrito Event

The Evanston Health and Human Services Department is currently investigating a norovirus outbreak that has been linked to a recent $1 burrito event organized for Northwestern University students. The event, which took place last Saturday between 1 and 8 p.m., featured Big Wig Tacos as the food provider.

Following the event, students began experiencing symptoms such as stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, prompting concerns about food safety and hygiene. The health department immediately launched an inspection of Big Wig Tacos to determine the source of the outbreak.

While Big Wig Tacos has been cooperating with the investigation, they deny that the outbreak originated at their restaurant. However, they did acknowledge the fact that norovirus outbreaks are more common in college settings due to close proximity and shared facilities.

In response to the outbreak, additional measures are being implemented to enhance the cleanliness and sanitation of the restaurant. Big Wig Tacos is taking extensive steps to ensure a thorough cleaning and disinfection to prevent any further spread of the highly contagious norovirus.

Health officials confirm that the norovirus outbreak is directly linked to the $1 burrito event at Big Wig Tacos in Evanston, Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that norovirus is highly contagious and can cause a range of symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

As a preventive measure, the CDC recommends practicing thorough handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the restroom or before handling food. Additionally, rinsing fruits and vegetables before consumption can also help reduce the risk of norovirus transmission.

The Evanston Health and Human Services Department is closely monitoring the situation and working with both Northwestern University and Big Wig Tacos to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. It is anticipated that swift actions will be taken to contain the outbreak and prevent any further cases from arising.

Regular updates and information regarding the outbreak will be provided by the respective authorities to ensure transparency and keep the public informed about the ongoing investigations and preventive measures.

