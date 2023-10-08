Dodo Finance: Nintendo Switch deals to anticipate for Prime Day 2, covering games and holiday bundles

Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundles Released Early, Offering Great Deals Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Early in 2023, Nintendo surprised gamers by releasing their highly anticipated holiday bundles for the popular Nintendo Switch console. This move came just in time for customers to take advantage of the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale on Amazon.

Several retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, have jumped on board to offer some of the best Nintendo Switch deals before the Prime Big Deal Days event. These deals are sure to delight gaming enthusiasts looking for a great bargain.

One standout deal is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, available for just $299.99. This bundle includes a standard Nintendo Switch console, the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. It’s the perfect combination for both solo players and multiplayer fun with friends and family.

In addition to the Mario Kart bundle, another exciting offer is the sale on the highly acclaimed game Octopath Traveler. This captivating role-playing game can now be purchased for a limited time at the discounted price of $39.99. Customers can find this incredible deal on Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, making it easily accessible for everyone.

Furthermore, for those in need of additional storage for their extensive game collection, there is a remarkable discount on a 512GB microSDXC card available on Amazon. This card is offered at a whopping 58% off compared to prices at Best Buy and Target. It presents a fantastic opportunity for gamers to expand their storage without breaking the bank.

With these early holiday bundles and deals, Nintendo is giving gamers the chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Whether it’s a gift for others or a treat for themselves, the Nintendo Switch bundles and discounted games provide an exciting and affordable gaming experience.

To take advantage of these exclusive offers, be sure to visit participating retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Don’t wait until Prime Big Deal Days; start browsing now to secure the perfect Nintendo Switch bundle or game at unbeatable prices. Hurry, these deals won’t last forever!

