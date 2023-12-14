Dodo Finance: Major Retailers to Cease Water Bead Sales

Title: Amazon, Target, and Walmart Take Measures to Ensure Child Safety, Cease Sale of Water Beads

In a collective effort to prioritize child safety, major retailers Amazon, Target, and Walmart have recently announced that they will no longer sell water beads due to increasing safety concerns. Water beads have become a popular play item among children, as they are small balls made of polymers that can expand significantly when exposed to liquids. However, there have been alarming reports of children facing injuries and even fatalities after swallowing or inserting these beads in their noses or ears.

Amazon, as part of its commitment to consumer safety, has updated its water beads policy for third-party sellers on its platform. The online giant will actively monitor and review store listings to ensure compliance and prevent the sale of such products. Similarly, Target has made the decision to halt the sale of water beads both in stores and online, limiting access specifically for children aged 12 and under. Following suit, Walmart has also taken steps to remove water beads from its store shelves and website.

The move comes as concerned parents have been warning about the dangers of water beads for years. Reports from the Consumer Product Safety Commission further substantiate these concerns, as they have recorded numerous water bead-related injuries involving babies and young children. In a distressing incident from September, a mother from Wisconsin spoke out about the tragic death of her 10-month-old daughter after ingesting a water bead.

Additionally, Buffalo Games’ Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits were recalled in September, totaling approximately 52,000 units. The recall reinforces the urgent need for heightened caution surrounding these seemingly harmless play items.

Parents are urged to promptly remove any water beads from their children’s possession and are encouraged to contact the National Poison Help Line in case of ingestion or other emergencies. The Consumer Product Safety Commission also emphasizes the importance of reporting any incidents involving water bead injuries or dangerous product experiences.

With these precautionary measures in place, Amazon, Target, and Walmart hope to safeguard the well-being of children and effectively address the safety concerns associated with water beads. By taking this initiative, they aim to restore confidence and trust among parents when shopping for child-friendly products.

