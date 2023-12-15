Dodo Finance: California Regulators Approve Extended Operations for Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant through 2030

Title: California Extends Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant’s Operation Amidst Ongoing Debate

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has recently decided to extend the operating life of the controversial Diablo Canyon nuclear plant by five years, overriding concerns from environmental groups. The regulators have favored keeping the plant open until 2030, instead of the previously agreed date of 2025.

This decision has sparked another round of debate regarding the safety and necessity of the plant’s continued operation. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Diablo Canyon plant contributes up to 9% of the state’s daily electricity supply. Environmental groups have been calling for its shutdown due to safety concerns and the increasing focus on renewable energy sources.

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will also evaluate whether to grant an extension of the plant’s operating licenses, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the facility. Just a few months ago, the NRC rejected a plea from environmental organizations to immediately close one of the plant’s reactors.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), the operator of Diablo Canyon plant, faced a lawsuit seeking to block the extension, but a state judge dismissed the case in August. The legal setback prompted PG&E to reevaluate their initial agreement to close the plant by 2025, following a directive from the state.

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom supports extending the plant’s operation to mitigate the risk of blackouts during the transition to renewable energy sources. However, activists have criticized the move, questioning the projected costs of operating an aging facility, which are expected to surpass $6 billion.

With California making significant strides in renewable energy adoption, opponents argue that the Diablo Canyon plant is becoming increasingly unnecessary. They assert that the state’s growing renewable energy capacity renders the aging nuclear plant redundant and represents a potential financial burden on consumers.

The CPUC’s recent decision to extend the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant’s lifespan offers a reprieve to PG&E and maintains the facility’s role in powering California. However, it also reignites the contentious conversation surrounding its safety, environmental impact, and financial implications. As the debate gains momentum, both environmental campaigners and policymakers will be closely monitoring the plant’s future.

