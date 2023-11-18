Dodo Finance: Extensive Recall of Nearly 250,000 Honda Pilot, Odyssey and Other Vehicles – Full List Available

Honda Recalls Nearly 250,000 Vehicles in the U.S. Due to Engine Failure Concerns

Honda, the well-known automobile manufacturer, has announced a recall of nearly 250,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential engine failure issue. This recall affects a range of Honda and Acura models, including the Acura MDX and TLX, Honda Odyssey, Pilot, and Ridgeline.

The reason behind this recall is a manufacturing error in the connecting rod bearings of the affected vehicles’ engines. Over time, these bearings can wear and seize, leading to significant engine damage. This flaw in the engine could result in improper engine functioning or even stalling while driving, which poses a serious risk of accidents, fires, or injuries.

Although Honda has not received any reports of injuries related to this problem, they have received 1,450 warranty claims. To address the issue and ensure customer safety, Honda has decided to inspect and repair or replace the engines of the affected vehicles.

Starting from January 2nd, Honda will notify owners of the affected vehicles by mail. It is essential for owners to reach out to Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 to gather further information regarding the recall and to schedule the necessary engine inspection and repair.

Honda understands the inconvenience that this recall may cause to its customers, and they are committed to resolving the issue as quickly and efficiently as possible. By taking proactive measures and addressing this manufacturing error, Honda aims to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its valued customers.

As a responsible vehicle owner, it is crucial to respond promptly to recalls and take the necessary steps to address any potential hazards. By doing so, drivers can ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their passengers and fellow motorists on the road.

