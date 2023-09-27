Dodo Finance Examines the Impact of Long COVID on American Adults: Insights from CDC Survey Data

Title: “Nearly 9 Million Americans Affected by Long COVID, New CDC Data Shows”

Subtitle: Women and Adults in Their Late 30s to 40s Most Affected

In an alarming new revelation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released data indicating that nearly 9 million Americans have experienced the long-term effects of COVID-19, also known as long COVID. The statistics were gathered from the recently conducted 2022 National Health Interview Survey, shedding light on the lasting impact of the pandemic on millions of lives.

Of the respondents, 6.9% of U.S. adults reported ever having long COVID, while 3.4% currently battle the condition. Calculations based on U.S. Census data imply that approximately 18 million individuals in the country have suffered from long COVID since the start of the pandemic. These findings highlight the significant scale of the problem and the urgent need for further research.

Notably, women appear to be more susceptible to long COVID than men, with a higher percentage reporting the condition. Furthermore, adults between the ages of 35 and 49 are the group most affected by long COVID, underscoring the potential long-lasting impacts on individuals in their prime years of productivity.

Shockingly, the study also discovered that children are not immune to the lingering effects of COVID-19. Approximately 1.3% of children reported ever experiencing long COVID, with 0.5% currently affected. This revelation emphasizes the importance of protecting even the youngest members of our society from COVID-19.

Long COVID refers to a range of symptoms persisting for at least 3 months after recovering from the initial infection. These symptoms can be debilitating, including fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, and gastrointestinal issues. Individuals suffering from long COVID often experience a reduced quality of life and struggle with everyday activities.

While treatment options for long COVID are still being researched, there is hope on the horizon. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recently launched two clinical trials to test potential treatments, aiming to provide relief to those suffering from long COVID’s lingering effects. In the meantime, prevention measures such as COVID vaccination have shown promise in lowering the risk of developing long COVID.

Tragically, long COVID has contributed to over 3,500 deaths in the U.S. as of the end of last year. Recognizing the seriousness of this condition, post-COVID care centers have been established in hospitals across the country to support patients struggling with long COVID’s debilitating symptoms.

The latest data from the CDC serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for continued research, support, and resources to address the challenges faced by those afflicted with long COVID. As the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic continue to unfold, it is essential to prioritize the health and well-being of individuals affected by this condition, in addition to swift action on curbing the spread of the virus.

