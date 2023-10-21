Zebulon Woman’s Advocacy Leaves a Legacy for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research

In a tragic loss, Rhonda Howell, a resident of Zebulon, succumbed to the deadliest form of breast cancer. However, her fight against the disease has ignited a movement for more funding and research for metastatic breast cancer.

Inspired by Howell’s personal story and her undying spirit, researchers from Duke University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) have come together to launch the “Metastatic Breast Cancer Collaborative Research Initiative.” This initiative aims to revolutionize the treatment of metastatic breast cancer by igniting the immune system to eradicate the disease and prevent recurrence.

Howell’s passing on January 26th, 2022, has left a deep void in the community, but her impact will continue to be felt through future grants and research efforts in the Triangle area. Her dedication and advocacy for metastatic breast cancer research have set a precedent for further advancements in the field.

Notably, Howell served as a patient ambassador for Pfizer in 2016, using her voice to raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer. Additionally, she co-chaired several charity galas that successfully raised an impressive $375,000 for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

Her generosity and willingness to share her journey have not only left a lasting impact but have also served as a catalyst for others to join the cause. The collaborative research initiative spearheaded by Duke and UNC researchers will undoubtedly benefit from Howell’s experience and inspire further advancements in the fight against metastatic breast cancer.

As the Triangle area mourns the loss of a remarkable woman, it also recognizes the importance of continuing the fight against this devastating disease. Through increased funding and collaborative efforts, it is hoped that Howell’s legacy will pave the way for improved treatments and eventually find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

Dodo Finance joins the community in honoring Rhonda Howell’s memory and commits to supporting and promoting ongoing research efforts for metastatic breast cancer.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”