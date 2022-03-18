Do these birds still exist or have we lost them?
Ten sought-after species:
Sianakatetraka (Dark Tetraka, Crossleyia tenebrosa)
• Last seen: Madagascar, 1999
• An expedition will leave in 2022 in search of this bird
Southern kōkako (South Island kōkako, Callaea cinereus)
• Last seen: New Zealand, 2007
• A NZ$10,000 reward will be offered for information leading to the tracking of this bird, nicknamed the “Grey Ghost”
jerdon’s racing bird (Jerdon’s Courser, Rhinoptilus bitorquatus)
• Last seen: India, 2009
• Previously believed to be extinct – rediscovered in 1986, then “lost” again
• Nightlife, so hard to find
Louette’s Nightjar (Itombwe Nightjar, Caprimulgus prigoginei)
• Last Seen: Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1955
• Only known from a female specimen from 1955
• Mysterious sounds recorded in Congo, Cameroon and Gabon may come from this bird
• The large number of nightjar species and their nocturnal lifestyle make identification difficult
Cuban long-billed kite (Cuban Kite, Chondrohierax wilsonii)
• Last seen: Cuba, 2010
• Discreet lifestyle for a bird of prey; eat snails and slugs
Ripley’s Ladybug, (Black Dove, Ptilinopus arcanus)
• Last Seen: Philippines (Negros Island), 1953
• Known from a female specimen from 1953
• A local hunter claims to have shot the bird in the 1990s
• May also live on surrounding islands
Santamartasabelwing (Santa Marta sabering, Campylopterus phainopeplus)
• Last seen: Colombia, 2010
• May have always had a very small area of distribution in the Santa Marta Mountains
• Another hummingbird species was found in the same area in 2015 (blue-bearded helmeted hummingbird)
Shrub Sparrow Vilcabamba (Vilcabamba brush, Atlapetes terborghi)
• Last seen: Peru, 1968
• Extremely small habitat
• Greater chance of finding in this top 10: habitat still intact, little sought after in a structured way
Himalayan quail (Himalayan quail, Ophrysia superciliosa)
• Last Seen: India, 1877
• Possibly also sighting in Nepal in 1952
• According to ancient descriptions, they are mainly seen when chased from the grass by dogs
Siau Scops Owl (Siau scops owl, Otus siaoensis)
• Last Seen: Indonesia (Siau Island), 1866
• The only known specimen is in the Naturalis collection in Leiden
• An expedition will leave in 2022 in search of this bird
• Can be seen and heard over the past 20 years
• Siau Forest has largely disappeared, but scops may have overlooked a hidden way of life
