Join the search for a safe digital public space – De Groene Amsterdammer

How to achieve an open, fair and inclusive internet? And what does it really take to move from old obscure social media to new initiatives? The green published critically about how we are being exploited by Big Tech, what social media is doing to our humanity, and why we should stop using Facebook. At the same time, as a weekly, we depend on these platforms. It is high time to explore serious alternatives.

On the Element app, which uses the Matrix communication protocol, we are moving away from mainstream social media and experimenting with ways to design a safe digital public space. Download the appcreate an account and chat with other readers and our editors of green-items in bedrooms green space†

When using the Element app. downloaded, create an account on the ‘matrix.org’ server. The account name you choose will be part of your Matrix address: @username:matrix.org. Now you can start. In the Element app, you can start private and group chats, as well as communicate with multiple people in public rooms and exchange files. The rooms of The green are grouped in De Groene Ruimte, in which you can participate via this invitation link† Here you will find, among other things, the hall ‘Free yourself from Big Tech‘ where the discussion takes place on this experience.

To secure your account, you create a key which is used for secure communication on Matrix. Under “Settings”, choose the “Security” option. Under ‘Secure Backup’, you will see the ‘Configure’ button: click on it and then choose ‘Use a security key’ to let Element create its own key. Be sure to keep this series of twelve “words” in a safe place! For more help on using the app, we’ve created a more comprehensive guide.

On March 31, Waag organizes The State of the Internet: Operation Restarting, where human rights lawyer Nani Jansen Reventlow gives a lecture. We are calling on users to share their experiences and insights at Physics Expert Meetings on April 21.

Moderation

Online giants like Facebook and Twitter continue to struggle with this: moderation. How do you deal with hate, misinformation and conspiracy theories on social media? At Element, we incorporate this moderation into the public debate and then make adjustments if there is a wish. However, we have formulated two basic rules.

Stay within the bounds of the law Have a person-to-person conversation

Everyone has the right to participate in public debate without being intimidated, intimidated or threatened. Editors of The green have moderation rights and can decide to delete a post if the post is racist, discriminatory or threatening, swearing, contains flagrant untruths or suspicions. If someone repeatedly breaks the rules, we may deny them the ability to contribute or participate in the room. This will be accompanied by a short motivation. We are currently working on software for an automatic moderator which can filter spam and bots. This software also allows users to report messages.

What is the element?

Element is an app that you install on your smartphone or desktop or use through your web browser. The app will initially look like other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, or Signal. You can also send messages, create groups and exchange files in the Element app. Element, like WhatsApp and Signal, is end-to-end encrypted. This means that the conversations are secured by encryption and can only be read by the sender and the recipient. You can have private conversations as well as participate in discussions in public digital rooms.

Element has a number of advantages over, for example, Whatsapp. The item is open source. This means that the application code is accessible to everyone. This way, anyone with some code reading experience can see how the app works and how data is used in the app. The peculiarity of the Element application is that it works via the Matrix protocol.

What is Matrix?

Matrix is ​​the name of the communication protocol that the Element app uses and the non-profit organization that operates the Matrix protocol. A protocol is made up of technical rules that describe, among other things, how the application can send messages. The main advantage of Matrix is ​​that, unlike other protocols, it should allow communication between different applications. In IT jargon, this is called interoperability. This is similar to the principle of email, where you can send email from a Gmail account to a Hotmail account without any problem. Matrix is ​​a federated protocol. Anyone who wishes can create a matrix and thus host accounts and store information on their own server. For example, your messages are not stored on a server of a big data merchant or an opaque Big Tech company. An example of such a local server in Amsterdam is Thorp.

What is Thorp?

Concretely, Thorp’s local server (with an Amsterdam signature) is set up to allow public debate on social networks other than standard social networks. It is also a cooperation between different partners who want to work for a safe digital public space, not dependent on Big Tech like Google or Meta. On this server The green created an account to open a room on Element.