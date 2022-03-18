More space for loading and unloading and inaccessible stores in Bachstraat in Leiden: “It will cost customers”

To drive

It will undoubtedly be much nicer, but for now the traders are in the Bachstraat in Leiden, near the Kennedylaan, with the baked pears. While the workers install the planters and other greenery, their “mini-mall” is out of reach. ,,This is going to be expensive for customers,” says Nico Brand.

The owner of the electronics store with a repair shop for televisions and audio and video equipment takes a bit too much.

“Everything is being reorganized here, but in the meantime my customers and I have not been able to load and unload next to my stores for weeks,” says Brandt. “And you don’t just walk a long distance with a heavy TV. Diana from the flower shop next door doesn’t have a place to go either.”

The municipal beautification project for the Bachstraat, which runs along the Churchilllaan between the Verdistraat and the Apollolaan for a distance of around 600 metres, has been significantly delayed, but is now progressing steadily. The paved platform will be repaved and there will be raised intersections, new wide sidewalks and street furniture belonging to a 30 kilometer safety zone.

The disappearance of the parking spaces provoked protests from the neighborhood, but they proved futile.

Also, the tree mirrors are much larger than they are now and additional bike racks and improved entrances will be added to the porches. In addition, the municipality has a new leading path on a significant part of the Bachstraat and new shrubs and other greenery should also beautify the route.