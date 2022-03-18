The Classic is again on the program on Sunday. Feyenoord visits the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The Rotterdam team had a good week, yesterday they managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League. The Amsterdam team had a bad week, they lost to Benfica in the Champions League. In the Telegraaf Kick-Off Eredivisie Podcast Valentijn Driessen, Mike Verweij and Pim Sedee discuss Sunday’s game. Aad de Mos is also called.





De Mos believes Feyenoord will play attacking football against Ajax. That’s what he says in the Telegraaf podcast† “It will be an open game, there will be plenty of space on both sides.” Mike Verweij wonders if Feyenoord won’t play like they did in the away game against PSV.

Driessen found it odd that Dessers was cheering so loudly during his goal. “Toornstra accidentally fires that free kick at him and he starts clapping really loud. He should have walked to Toornstra. Driessen also says strikers are often happy with their own success. The men also saw that De Wolf was on the phone with Slot during the match. Driessen wonders why this had to be done. “The wolf could have solved that himself.”