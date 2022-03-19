Marvel is working on a surprising new series for Disney+



Marvel Studios is working on a mysterious space project for Disney+. The film studio has been working on several films at the same time for a long time and since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, several series have been added at the same time.

The MCU has so far taken advantage of this by launching solo series around Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Bucky, Loki, and Hawkeye. It really deepened the characters and explored new parts of the franchise: magic, Earth, and the multiverse. But the space was not there yet.

Space series

Marvel Studios is working on one, according to Production Weekly “Untitled Marvel Space Project”† The producer is Kevin Feige, according to the site.

Other than that, we don’t know anything about the new project yet, except that it’s coming and therefore traveling through space. Perhaps to show more of the crazy cosmic reality that the franchise does something with from time to time?

Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up to launch Moon Knight at the end of the month, around a brand new superhero in the franchise. But in June we also meet Ms. Marvel, we get a series on She-Hulk, Nick Fury’s battle against the Skrulls, the world of Wakanda, the alternate reality of Shang-Chi and Iron Man technology.