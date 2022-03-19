No “district batteries” in Wijchen: “The technology is still experimental” | Wijchen

WIJCHEN – There will be no neighborhood batteries in Wijchen at this time. Alderman Titus Burgers says the technology is not yet sufficiently proven and takes up too much space.

The idea of ​​neighborhood batteries comes from the VVD. Proximity batteries make it possible to combat network congestion: too much congestion on the network. Now that more and more homes are fitted with solar panels, the power grid sometimes cannot handle all the electricity produced on a sunny day. Excess current then goes into the unused ground.



Quote Neighborhood batteries take up a lot of space in residential areas Titus Burgers, Alderman for Sustainability Wijchen

Neighborhood batteries are batteries the size of a transformer house that are placed in a neighborhood where many houses have solar panels. The energy generated is stored in the battery and returned to the households if necessary. So it doesn’t need to be carried through the net. An additional advantage is that the electricity produced during the day can also be used in the evening, when the sun is not shining.

Maybe a subsidy for household batteries

However, the municipality of Wijchen does not yet dare to take it over. “District batteries are a great solution for overloading the power grid,” says Alderman Titus Burgers (PvdA, Sustainability). “But the technology is still experimental. It also takes a lot of space to install neighborhood batteries in residential areas. Additionally, there are costs involved. That’s why we’re not going to get started yet. »

In addition to neighborhood batteries, there are also household batteries. In addition, the resident stores the electricity he generates with his solar panels in a battery in his house. “The VVD and ChristenUnie have tabled a motion in the House of Representatives for a subsidy for household batteries. We are following this with interest,” says Burgers.