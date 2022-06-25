Disney and Netflix will financially help employees with abortions

Disney said in a letter to its staff on Friday that it understands the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. The company will compensate employees who can no longer be helped at their place of residence because of the decision and who must travel for it, according to the note in the hands of the American media. Netflix also offers such compensation for medical treatment, such as an abortion, for which employees must travel, a spokesperson confirms to the professional newspaper. variety†

Paramount employees are also assisted with their travel expenses. A spokesperson for Meta told Variety that the company plans to reimburse travel expenses for employees who need abortions, but is still looking for the best solution due to its “legal complexity.”

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. The 1973 case gave women in the United States the right to abortion. This decision having been reversed, women no longer have the constitutional right to perform an abortion. After this ruling, abortion is likely to become illegal in half of the US states. The conservative state of Missouri was the first to ban abortion just hours after the ruling.

