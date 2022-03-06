De Visser and Osté show their talented horses in Nieuwland | Sports in Zeeland

As the first runner, De Visser immediately set the tone with the mare Kha Diva Corieta Texel. He sent Toto Junior’s seven-year-old daughter to victory twice in a row, with impressive scores of 70.16 and 67.66%. At the end of the class, he and Everdale’s six-year-old daughter Layla de Cavalo took second place in both classes with 67.83%.

“They are two very pleasant horses to ride,” said De Visser. “They are horses with three super basic gaits. Plus they are reliable and always ready to work for you. They have everything a good dressage horse needs.”

