Netflix suspends streaming service in Russia • Concerns over Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he is “extremely concerned” about the situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which was taken by Russia on Friday. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is operating and the employees continue to work, but they are now controlled by the Russian army. According to the agency, employees must seek Russian permission for everything they do. This also applies to maintenance tasks.

“Management and employees must be able to continue to perform their vital tasks without extreme pressure from outside,” said IAEA Director Grossi. The IAEA says the Russians shut down the mobile network around the exchange and internet connections. This makes communication with Europe’s largest nuclear power plant very difficult.

The nuclear agency is also concerned about the situation in Mariupol, where, according to Ukraine, there is no longer contact with all the institutions authorized to use radioactive materials. There are also difficult contacts with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which exploded in 1986. Ukrainian authorities and stock exchange staff can only communicate by e-mail.

The nuclear plant was taken on Friday. There were also fights at the nuclear power plant: