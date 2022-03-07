Nancy van de Ven wins the Grand Prix and is the leader in the World Cup | Sports in Zeeland

MANTOVA — Motocross star Nancy van de Ven won the first Grand Prix of the season early Sunday morning. De Vlissingen is now allowed to drive with the red license plate in the second race of the World Cup, which takes place in Portugal in early April.

After her second place on Saturday (behind her compatriot Lynn Valk), she became first in the second heat on Sunday. She was in the lead from start to finish after 8:45 and only extended her lead over Valk, who was regularly second, for laps. At the finish, the gap was 8 seconds.

Both riders took 47 points in the first GP of 2022. Because Van de Ven finished better in the second round, which is decisive, she is the winner and the leader in the World Cup position.

It was the first time since 2018 that the Zeelander won a Grand Prix. At the time, it was also in Italy, on the Ottobiano circuit. After that, she triumphed again in motorcycles, most recently in 2021 in Spain.

Reigning world champion Courtney Duncan did not give up on the Mantua track. The New Zealander finished third on Saturday and ninth on Sunday, after a very poor start. She now has 32 points and is already one street behind the Dutch.

Ranking of the Women’s World Championship (after 1 of the 6 GPs):

1. Nancy van de Ven (Ned) 47

3. Martine Hughes (Noon) 36

4. Amandine Verstappen (Bel) 34

5. Shana van der Vlist (Ned) 33

6. Courtney Duncan (New Zealand) 32