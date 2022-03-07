Concerns over Neymar’s mental health: ‘He’s asking for help’









Thierry Henry is worried about Neymar’s mental health. The Paris Saint-Germain striker disappointed in the showpiece Ligue 1 game against OGC Nice on Saturday (1-0 loss) and has underperformed all season. Henry, who himself played for Arsenal and Barcelona during his football career, believes Neymar has asked for help during his recent media appearances.

“If you analyze a stock and it doesn’t rank well, okay, that’s a fact and you have to acknowledge that,” Henry said. The Team† “He hasn’t reached his normal level lately, but there are reasons for that.” Neymar has spoken a lot about his well-being, the pressure, in recent interviews, so my first thought is, is he okay?” According to Henry, it’s not about not handing out more pannas or beating opponents at high speed. “He gives interviews, but do you hear what he’s saying? He’s asking for help, there’s a lot going on in his head, like everyone else.

The main interview Henry seems to be referring to is an interview Neymar gave last year DAZN, in which he stated that he planned to end his international career in the near future. “I think it will be my last World Cup (in 2022, editor’s note)”, said the 30-year-old Brazilian at the time. “I see him as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore.”

Neymar has also recently suggested playing a lot of games in Europe is starting to take its toll, opening the door to a venture into US Major League Soccer. “I would love to play in the United States one day, if only for a season,” the PSG striker revealed during the podcast. Phenomena on contraction. “One of the reasons for wanting to play in MLS is that the season is short. Then I would have a vacation or three months. That way I could keep playing for a few more years.

Neymar is undeniably having his worst season in a PSG jersey. In eighteen official matches, the Brazilian did not go further than four goals and as many assists. Neymar has also missed eighteen games this season due to various injuries.