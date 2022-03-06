Williams F1 team boss Jost Capito likes 24 cars on the F1 grid

An application was submitted to Formula 1 last week by the famous Andretti American racing family† The intention is that from 2024 they will enter the battle for the Formula 1 World Championship with their own team It all happened very quickly, after Mario Andretti said his son Michael had submitted a candidacy for Formula 1. no response yet from the corner of his son Michael.

Last year, the American motorsport family attempted to become a parent of Formula 1. At the last minute, however, the deal with Sauber-Alfa Romeo fell through. However, the dream of entering F1 is not dead for the American team. After other team managers took somewhat opposing views on the idea and even demanded that new teams also bring innovation and ideas to the sport, the Williams team manager , Jost Capito, is more positive. He even seems thrilled to have another team as a combat mate.

“I think it’s a good step to bring in Andretti. I worked with Michael in the States at Volkswagen. They ran the rallycross team for Volkswagen for five years, so I worked quite closely with him,” Capito explained in a media interview. “I have a lot of respect for him. He has good people and he would be a good addition to the Formula 1that’s absolutely certain.”