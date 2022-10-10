Cyclo-cross riders Van der Haar and Brand will start the World Cup in the United States

National coach Gerben de Knegt travels to the United States with three men and nine women. “Fem van Empel and Lucinda Brand have started the season with victories and hope to continue this trend,” says De Knegt. “The battle with the Canadian and American riders again gives a fuller picture of the proportions at the top. Not everyone has chosen to include these two World Cups in their program, but we have a solid block at the start which can compete for victories.”