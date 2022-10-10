Cyclo-cross riders Van der Haar and Brand will start the World Cup in the United States
Cyclo-cross riders Lars van der Haar and Lucinda Brand lead the Dutch delegation at the start of the World Cup in the United States. The season begins Sunday in Waterloo, a week later the Fayetteville World Cup is on the program.
Van der Haar and Brand are the reigning European champions. Brand (33) also won the World Cup last season, which was dominated by Dutch cyclo-cross riders. Van der Haar (31) was the best Dutchman in fifth place, behind four Belgians.
National coach Gerben de Knegt travels to the United States with three men and nine women. “Fem van Empel and Lucinda Brand have started the season with victories and hope to continue this trend,” says De Knegt. “The battle with the Canadian and American riders again gives a fuller picture of the proportions at the top. Not everyone has chosen to include these two World Cups in their program, but we have a solid block at the start which can compete for victories.”
Van der Haar only drives in Waterloo. The number 2 of the World Cup skips the match in Fayetteville. The world championships were held at this American location last season.
The World Cup consists of fourteen matches, including two in the Netherlands: November 13 in Beekse Bergen and November 27 in Hulst. The Rucphen Cross was recently canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”