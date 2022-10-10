Water polo players against Canada for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup | Other Sports

Dutch water polo players will face Canada in the intermediate round of the world championships in Hungary on Sunday. The players of Greek national coach Evangelos Doudesis finished second in the group behind the United States, after a 22-1 victory against South Africa.

Canada finished third in Group A. The players lost their last group game 11-7 against hosts Hungary, who therefore play as number 2 in the intermediate round against Argentina. If the Orange team wins against Canada, Spain will be waiting as opponents on Tuesday.

Orange had little to fear from South Africa in the last pool match. The orange team won 22-1 (5-1 4-0 7-0 6-0). Lola Moolhuijzen was the Dutch side’s top scorer with five goals and Simone van de Kraats netted four times. National coach Doudesis urged the players to be even sharper in the second half.

The Orange team lost the second group game 11-7 against the United States, Olympic champions and defending world champions, and thus finished second in the group. Only the winner of the group advances directly to the quarter-finals. The first match was won by Argentina (29-6).