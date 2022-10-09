Cycling café: Discuss the Gravel World Championships, Paris-Tours and the Rik Van Steenbergen Memorial here

Sunday October 9, 2022 at 12:50 p.m.

☕ Welcome to the Wielercafé in WielerFlits, the place to discuss cycling races. Today is busy, with the gravel world cup in Italy, Paris-Tours, the Rik Van Steenbergen Memorial and in the evening the cyclo-cross world cup in Waterloo.

The Gravel World Championship sees the light of day for the first time and is used by many professionals to test clay courts as well. Venice is the place to be for all gravel enthusiasts. The first world champion of this part will be announced around 4 p.m.

The last stage of the women’s Tour de Romandie takes the riders from Friborg to Geneva and is hilly. Will there be changes in the peloton? We will find out around 3:00 p.m. In addition, the race of the day will take place at Paris-Tours: the U23s arrive shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the elite around 5 p.m. The Rik Van Steenbergen Memorial is also ready around 5 p.m.

In the evening it’s time for cyclocross in the United States. The women will start their World Cup in Waterloo at 7:30 p.m., while the men’s round will be at 9 p.m.

