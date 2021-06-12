Cycling chaos in the city center, but a large parking lot remains empty

There is a proliferation of bicycles parked in the center of Haarlem. The chaos of the bicycle is particularly noticeable on Saturday afternoon. The municipality is doing everything to create enough bicycle parking spaces, but that does not seem to help. Someone who is worried about this bicycle problem is Councilor Moussa Aynan: “Look, this parking lot is almost completely empty. There are hundreds of spaces here.”

People can park their bikes in the covered bicycle garage at Smedestraat (1,700 spaces) and in the Botermarkt (538 spaces). Despite the fact that you almost tripped over the two-wheelers parked outside, there is still plenty of room inside to park your bike. One of them is Loes: “I always put my electric bike in the shed. I think it is for sure. But people who leave their bikes outside may find it easy to have them nearby. And indeed, outside, Rob parks his two-wheeler in a canvas of bicycles. “Normally I put mine in the garage, but now I have to find something quickly. I think if people park longer, they should definitely put their bikes in the garage.” The text continues below the video.

Bike park empty, people trip over bikes outside – NH Nieuws

Jouw Haarlem’s councilor Moussa Aynan tried to draw attention to the issue through a vlog last week. In this vlog he has a large movement of a passing cyclist: “I’ve always drawn attention to the biking chaos in the city center. So I was blogging about it when a lady came by on her bike and gave me a good kick. I thought it was really weird that you were doing something like this. “

A lesser-known bicycle parking area, which is almost completely empty, is that of the Jacobijnestraat. This underground bicycle parking lot is especially open on Saturdays, but hardly anyone uses it. Aynan: “This hangar is empty”, his voice echoes in the dark space. “There are hundreds of places. Look at what space, and this while it’s chaos outside.”

The municipality is fully committed to new parking spaces The municipality affirms that it will do enough against cycling nuisances: “In order to meet the demand for bicycle parking and to provide more space in the center, all efforts will be made in the years to come to expand the bicycle parking spaces. This is done by adding large-scale indoor facilities, the introduction of bicycle parking bans and the deployment of flight attendants. “ For example, there will be an additional bicycle shelter at Raaks, there are negotiations to build bicycle shelters under the old V&D building and the construction of a bicycle shelter for 500 places on Houtplein is underway. Yet, if it depends on Aynan, there is already enough space and people should first be aware of the places that are already there: “I think we should start putting in place bicycle stewards who can. kindly point out to people at this location of the Jacobijnestraat, for example. I have been defending this for years. My idea has already been rejected, but I will keep trying.