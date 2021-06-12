Here is the greatest scientific talent of 2021: “This is not a 9 to 5 job”

The greatest scientific talent of the Netherlands and Flanders is known. Evolutionary ecologist Edwin Pos was elected New science science talent 2021.

The award is presented annually by New Scientist magazine. Editor-in-chief Jim Jansen underlines the commitment of the nominees. “You can actually see this award as a reward for a very long and very difficult research. It’s not a 9 to 5 job. If you’re into science, you’ll be there all weekend, evenings, during Sinterklaas, you name it, ”Jansen told WNL.

Bridge between science and society

According to the winner, the communication of scientific research to society is of great importance. “I think bridging the gap between science, basic science and society is also extremely important. This award also gives you the opportunity to talk about it.

Pos receives the award, among other things, for its interdisciplinary research approach. It collects data on rare species in the Amazon rainforest and interprets it using complex mathematical techniques.

By: Tom Janssen