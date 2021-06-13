Europe will attack Venus with the EnVision mission

EnVision will be the European Space Agency’s next orbiter en route to Venus, which will provide a holistic view of the planet from the inner core to the upper atmosphere. The goal is to understand how and why Venus and Earth evolved differently. Could the story of Venus, this twin planet Earth, shed light on the future fate of Earth?

The mission was selected by the scientific program committee in June 10 as the fifth mission of the middle class in the agency's global vision plan, which is slated to launch in early 2030.

” A new era in the exploration of our closest neighbors, but it is very different from solar system waiting for us, said Gunter Hasinger, scientific director of the European Space Agency. Meet Recently announced Venus missions led by NASAWe will have a very extensive science program on this mysterious planet for most of the next decade. “

One of the key questions in planetary science is why, despite being roughly the same size and composition, our neighbor in the inner solar system climate change Also surprising: instead of being a habitable world like the Earth, it evolves in ambiance Poisonous and packed in thick clouds rich in sulfuric acid.

What a story Venus Did she live to achieve this state and does it foreshadow the fate of the earth if she too has to submit? Global warming catastrophic? Is Venus still geologically active? Would he ever have protected an ocean and even supported life? What lessons can we learn from evolution? terrestrial planets In general, as we discover moreouter planets Earthy style?

All about the structure, surface and atmosphere

EnVision’s innovative suite of tools will answer these big questions. The orbiter will carry a range of European instruments, including a probe to detect underground layers, and spectrometer to study weather and the area. Spectrometers will check Gas Track levels in the atmosphere and analyze the composition of the surface, looking for any changes that may be related to the signs volcanoes Energetic. Radar provided by Nasa It will send photos and area maps. In addition, the scientific radio experiment will study the internal structure and field of the planet. gravity, as well as to study the structure and composition of the atmosphere. The tools will work together to better characterize the interplay between the different boundaries of the planet – from the interior to the surface and into the atmosphere – to provide a complete picture of the planet and its processes.

EnVision follows the success of its mission Venus Express (2005-2014) of the European Space Agency, which mainly focused on atmospheric research, but also made some amazing discoveries indicating its possible existence volcanic hot spots on the surface of the planet. spatialship Akatsuki of JAXA Since 2015, he has also been studying the atmosphere. EnVision will significantly improve the radar images acquired from the surface. Magellan From NASA in the 1990s. In conjunction with the following DaVinci + missions (Explore the deep atmosphere of Venus for noble gases, chemistry and imaging) in truth (emission of venus radio- Sciences, INSR, Topography and Spectroscopy) from NASA, a trio of new spacecraft will deliver the most comprehensive study ever conducted on Venus.

A growing fleet of missions

” EnVision benefits from its partnership with NASA, bringing the excellence of European and American expertise in the field of Thing The science and technology of Venus, to create this ambitious missionGunther continues. EnVision promotes the role of Europe in the scientific exploration of the solar system. Our expanding fleet of missions will give us and future generations the best insights into how our planetary ocean works, particularly relevant as we increasingly discover unique exoplanet systems. “

“ EnVision promotes Europe’s role in scientific exploration of the solar system

” This is ESA’s new mission, which aims to explore Venusmakes us happysays Thomas Zurbuchen, associate director of NASA’s Science Missions Directorate. EnVision builds on the strengths of our agency when developing tools. Also with missions Discovery From NASA to Venus, the scientific community will have a powerful and synergistic set of new data to understand how Venus formed and how its surface and atmosphere have evolved over time. “

Luck 2031

After an initial call for a fifth midrange mission concept in 2016, the final competition was held between Envision and Theseus, Transcendental surveyor of the high energy sky and the early universe fr. Theseus suggested observing transient events in the sky and focusing in particular on gamma-ray bursts during the first billion years ofuniverse, to help make light In the first cycle of life stars. While the EnVision mission was recommended by the Science Program Committee, Theseus is also recognized as a particularly compelling science mission that can make a significant contribution to its field.

The next step for EnVision is to move to a detailed “definition phase” where the satellite and instrument design is finalized. After the design phase, a Project Manager European manufacturer selected to build and test EnVision before launching into the launcher Ariane 6. The greatest chance for EnVision is in 2031, with other options possible in 2032 and 2033. It will take about 15 months to reach the planet, and another 16 months to generalize its orbit via airbrakes. The 92-minute orbit will be close to the pole and the altitude will vary between 220 and 540 kilometers.

orbit around the sunAnd the EuclidAnd the Plato And the Ariel The tasks of the middle class have already been chosen. orbit around the sun It was launched in February 2020; EuclidDuring this decade, Plato and Ariel will be released.