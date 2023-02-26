Cuba’s ‘best spy’ released from US prison after more than 20 years

And she had to pay for it. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but was released yesterday after more than 20 years.

Montes worked for years as a US security guard during the day, but in reality she spied for Cuba on the job for 17 years. She did this not by stealing documents, but by typing page after page of state secrets she had memorized during the day.

All these pages were then sent on secure disks to the Cuban secret service. What drove her? She simply did not agree with US policy towards Cuba. She called it cruel and unfair, so she wanted to help Cuba.