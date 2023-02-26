Cuba’s ‘best spy’ released from US prison after more than 20 years
And she had to pay for it. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but was released yesterday after more than 20 years.
Montes worked for years as a US security guard during the day, but in reality she spied for Cuba on the job for 17 years. She did this not by stealing documents, but by typing page after page of state secrets she had memorized during the day.
All these pages were then sent on secure disks to the Cuban secret service. What drove her? She simply did not agree with US policy towards Cuba. She called it cruel and unfair, so she wanted to help Cuba.
During her years of espionage, she revealed, among other things, the identities of four secret US intelligence agents who were spying in Cuba and she was able to share countless secret documents.
“One of the most dangerous spies”
Contes was so called in 2012 by Michelle Van Cleave, the head of US counterintelligence under President George W. Bush, one of the most dangerous spies the US has ever arrested. “The Cubans, thanks to her, were well informed of everything we knew about them, and could therefore use it to their advantage.”
But in 2001, that ended. American intelligence agencies had information about Montes, the FBI investigated everything related to her and finally they were able to apprehend her just 10 days after the attacks on the World Trade Center. During his arrest she would have answered coldly.
She was therefore sentenced to 25 years in prison by the judge, but the imprisonment ended yesterday. Montes will remain under stricter surveillance for the next five years, for example, her internet behavior will be monitored and she will not be allowed to have contact with foreign agents.
