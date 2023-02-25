Jessica Durlacher alarmed by sensitive readers seeking to ‘clean up’ language

A group of sensitive readers recently rated English writer Roald Dahl’s books on sensitivity according to the “demands of our time.” Words like “big” have been replaced with “huge”. “Is everything dangerous, should we see everything from the victim spectrum?” writer Jessica Durlacher asks Kantine’s WNL In.

“That they want to purify the tongue makes me very nervous,” Durlacher says. “With a few people, we can indeed impose censorship,” replies columnist Syp Wynia. “People are not letting this opportunity pass. You can call it a form of book burning.

Who are these people anyway? “One of the sensitive readers calls herself ‘a non-binary, asexual, polyamorous anarchist on the autism spectrum,'” Durlacher says. ‘themselves.’

The source of awakening

The source of the whole awakening movement, from which this sensitivity stems, according to Wynia, comes from the United States: “This disease invades us from America. Dahl’s heritage property was purchased by Netflix for $500 million, he says. “And we know from Netflix that they get along pretty well with what we call woke.” It wouldn’t surprise Wynia at all if Netflix named this group of sensitive readers.

Eventually, after the fuss, the editor decided to keep the original edition in addition to the updated and “non-sensitive” text. “So it’s a good thing that it became such big news,” Durlacher says. “Unfortunately, there are still all kinds of projects that we are not yet aware of.”

From: Wessel Wierda