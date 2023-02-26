“The Last of Us” is the most traumatic series of all time according to fans

Nowadays, there are so many different platforms on which series and movies appear every day. We have Netflix, Videoland, Disney+, Amazon Prime and one of the newest is HBO Max. There are a lot of good series on this streaming service. So is the new name ‘The last of us’ and fans on social media are calling this series the most traumatic series they’ve ever seen.

Do you dare to look?

‘The last of us’

After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) takes in a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who may be humanity’s last hope. Together they try to make their way through the post-apocalyptic United States. An infection has ravaged the land, but Ellie is immune so may be able to help find a cure.

Joel and Ellie depend on each other to survive as they travel from East to West. The series consists of no less than 10 episodes and follows the story that originally appeared in the game ‘The last of us’ and is set in the 2030s. Fans are already going wild on social media about the series and not without good reason. ‘The last of us’ is in all respects an intense and moving story. Do you dare to look?

reactions

Although only 5 of the 9 episodes of ‘The last of us’ online, fans are already going crazy for the thrilling series. They even call the show the most traumatic show they’ve ever seen and they don’t just do that. The series is full of exciting moments that aren’t meant for everyone’s eyes.

As one fan writes: “Every time I watch The Last of Us I think ‘surely it can only go up from here’ and then the most traumatic thing I’ve ever seen happens.” Other fans write: “the last of us has mastered the strategy ‘make you fall in love with a character and kill them in the same episode’ 😭😭😭😭”, “This show is ruining lives. #tlou #TheLastOfUs” And “I was so excited for a new episode of The Last of Us two days ago until I watched it and now I’m traumatized and heartbroken.”

everytime i watch the last of us i think “surely it can only go up from here” and then the most traumatic thing i’ve ever seen happens pic.twitter.com/2H7Z9hpa5a — miranda (@hisgirlfridays) February 11, 2023

the last of us has mastered the “make you fall in love with a character and kill them in the same episode” strategy 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/58WtQS46j1 – lawyer of rhaenyra targaryen // tlou era (@Targ_Nation) February 11, 2023

I was so excited for a new episode of the last of us two days ago until I watched it and now I’m traumatized and heartbroken — lauren mahaffy (@laurenmahaffy) February 11, 2023