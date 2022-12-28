Critics Declare Everything, Everywhere, All At Once The Best Film Of 2022 | Movies & Series

The Circle of Dutch Film Journalists (KNF) has Everything everywhere all at once voted film of the year. The animated movie snout became the winner among country of origin films.

Everything everywhere all at once is about Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a middle-aged woman who runs a laundromat. When her hectic life becomes too much for her, Evelyn proves capable of traveling between countless alternate universes. The film, which also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, was a worldwide hit and was recently nominated for six Golden Globes.

The Dutch animated film snout is about the Babs daughter, who receives the Knor pig from her grandfather from the United States for her ninth birthday. His parents aren’t too happy about this, but Babs can keep the animal as long as Knor attends a puppy class. snoutwhich is still playing in cinemas, won three Golden Calves and was chosen as the Dutch entry for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

It is now the twentieth year in a row that the Dutch film press has organized the Film of the Year election. The last few years have dragged on Pressure (2021), deciduous teeth (2020), Parasite (2019) and call me by your name (2018) holds the title.

