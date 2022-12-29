New to Netflix in January 2023: Here are Vogue’s viewing tips

Series | Ginny & Georgia, Season 2 | January 5

That Ginny and Georgia are clearly the cutest mother-daughter duo after the first season of Ginny & Georgia already clear. So we expected there to be a second season. This month, waiting for more hilarious scenes from both will be rewarded: new episodes will appear on Netflix on January 5.

Series | Vikings: Valhalla, Season 2 | January 12

Fans of the series vikings undoubtedly have the first season of the spin-off Vikings: Walhalla already devoured. Fans of historical dramas who haven’t yet will likely want to start binging very soon – in which case they can grab season two right away, as it hits the streaming service in mid-January. This spin-off is not about Viking Ragnar Lothbrok and his family, but about Leif Erikson and his sister Freydís Eriksdotter (played by Swedish actress and former model Frida Gustavsson). The last episode of the first season ends with a big cliffhanger, so make sure – if you start from the beginning – that you can watch it in one piece.

Series | That 90s Show, Season 1 | January 19

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher weren’t a couple at the time real life, but in series. Of course we are talking about That 70s showa classic loved by many 90s kid generates warm feelings. Well, good news: the series is getting a real spin-off That 90s show, from the same manufacturers. But not only the creators are a recurring factor: actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will again be part of the regular cast – this time not in a role of parent, but in a role of grandparent (the series revolves around their granddaughter, who uses it friends can make from her grandparents’ basement). And although the six main roles of the series are now reserved for a younger generation, the old group of friends is also linked to the series: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all return sporadically in guest roles.

Series | Sahmaran, Season 1 | January 20

The legend of Shahmaran may not ring a bell to you yet – although the story is well known in Eastern culture – but that will no doubt change soon, as Netflix launches the Turkish series this month. Shahmaran – and it promises to be very exciting, if the trailer is to be believed. Half-woman, half-snake: this is how the legend of Shahmaran can best be described. A story full of hidden lessons about good and evil.