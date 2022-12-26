Viewers shocked by major mistake in Netflix Christmas movie

Cinema news – In the UK in particular, people don’t seem particularly happy about the mistake…

christmas crackers

One of the most famous Christmas traditions in the UK is undoubtedly the Christmas cookie. It is a kind of gift that must be given to two. The person who finally draws the longest straw receives the gift that may be there.

This tradition has been going on for many years in the UK. In the United States, however, people seem to be much less familiar with the tradition. On Twitter, for example, many (English) viewers spoke out saying there was a big mistake in the movie.

No search

In one of the scenes of the film, the viewer can see how Jamie and Scott each open their own cracker… As mentioned above, this is not really the intention. Many viewers find it incredible that this error crept into the film. They even accuse the production of having done insufficient research.

Do you want to see this error with your own eyes? This is not a problem at all! A caring Christmas can also be streamed on netflix.