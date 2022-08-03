Tue, August 2, 8:00 PM

sport

read 130 times





Voorburg – Imagine that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi come to play at Wilhelmus. Or in baseball terms Mike Trout and Mookie Betts on Catch. Or in basketball terms Stephen Curry and Paolo Banchero.

Similar is the arrival of New Zealand international cricketer Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham in Voorburg on August 4 and 5 at 5 p.m.

The Dutch men’s team will then face these world’s best players from New Zealand in two short matches. It promises to be a spectacle, Voorburg Cricket Club reported.

Tickets are available at the entrance gate of Voorburg CC at Groene Zoom 20 in The Hague (behind Yuverta and next to Wilhelmus). Tickets cost €20 for adults. Children up to 12 years pay only €10.

Twenty20 cricket is a game in which both teams are given 120 balls to collect as many runs (runs) as possible. Suppose Team A scores 160 points. Then Team B must roll 161 to win.

A unique opportunity for everyone to see what top level cricket is, but also for connoisseurs to see top level cricket. The start of the games on Thursday August 4th and Friday August 5th is at 5:00 p.m.