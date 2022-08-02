Wed. Aug 3rd, 2022

FILE PHOTO: Measures to prevent foot and mouth disease spread for cattle, in Jakarta Indonesia aims to bring foot-and-mouth disease under control by the end of this year 1 min read

Indonesia aims to bring foot-and-mouth disease under control by the end of this year

Earl Warner 9 hours ago 66
New Australia international Heroes playmaker | Regional sports New Australia international Heroes playmaker | Regional sports 2 min read

New Australia international Heroes playmaker | Regional sports

Earl Warner 17 hours ago 93
Alpacas Draw Crowds at Agricultural Show: 'They're Smart Animals' Alpacas Draw Crowds at Agricultural Show: ‘They’re Smart Animals’ 3 min read

Alpacas Draw Crowds at Agricultural Show: ‘They’re Smart Animals’

Earl Warner 1 day ago 136
dag minder werken week joost minnaar Work less day? It’s better for everyone 3 min read

Work less day? It’s better for everyone

Earl Warner 1 day ago 138
“Ford will cut 8,000 jobs in the United States” | Car “Ford will cut 8,000 jobs in the United States” | Car 1 min read

“Ford will cut 8,000 jobs in the United States” | Car

Earl Warner 2 days ago 97
New Zealand embarks on world's largest eradication of wild predators New Zealand embarks on world’s largest eradication of wild predators 1 min read

New Zealand embarks on world’s largest eradication of wild predators

Earl Warner 2 days ago 129

Listen to the last concert of the Summer Carillon concert series in the garden of St. Jacobuskerk Listen to the last concert of the Summer Carillon concert series in the garden of St. Jacobuskerk 4 min read

Listen to the last concert of the Summer Carillon concert series in the garden of St. Jacobuskerk

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 23
Does it matter if the sperm comes from the freezer with artificial insemination? The body | Biomaterial as a gymnasium for our cells 2 min read

The body | Biomaterial as a gymnasium for our cells

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 24
Botic van de Zandschulp tonight against Rafael Nadal at Center Court in the Wimbledon Round of 16 | sport Botic van de Zandschulp tonight against Rafael Nadal at Center Court in the Wimbledon Round of 16 | sport 2 min read

Botic van de Zandschulp tonight against Rafael Nadal at Center Court in the Wimbledon Round of 16 | sport

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 22
Three young American sisters found dead in a neighbor's pond | Abroad Three young American sisters found dead in a neighbor’s pond | Abroad 2 min read

Three young American sisters found dead in a neighbor’s pond | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 26