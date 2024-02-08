Controversy Surrounding Uber Eats Ad Criticized for Peanut Allergy Joke

Uber Eats Under Fire for Insensitive Super Bowl Ad Mocking Allergies

Uber Eats, the popular food delivery service, is facing intense backlash following its Super Bowl commercial that made light of a man having an allergic reaction to peanut butter. The controversial ad titled “Don’t Forget Uber Eats” features A-list celebrities Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and power couple David and Victoria Beckham, but it is the inappropriate humor surrounding allergies that has provoked outrage.

The Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) charity expressed surprise and disappointment at the use of allergies as a joke, labeling it as insensitive. People, including those with allergies themselves, have joined the chorus of criticism, calling the ad “disgusting, tone-deaf, and completely unnecessary.”

In the commercial, a man is shown experiencing an allergic reaction after looking at the label of a jar of peanut butter. This troubling sequence has alarmed organizations like Food Allergy Canada, who are urging Uber Eats to edit the ad. They argue that food allergies are a serious matter that should not be trivialized for entertainment purposes. Dr. Sung Poblete from FARE shares this concern and worries that such ads might encourage bullying among children.

It is important to note that anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction, can be caused by food, medicine, or insect stings. By making light of this serious health issue, Uber Eats has sparked outrage among the public and drawn criticism for its lack of sensitivity towards those with allergies.

Some viewers have pointed out that the ad includes a small font at the bottom stating, “Please please do not forget there are peanuts in peanut butter.” However, this disclaimer has not appeased JD Arland, who is actually allergic to peanuts. Arland condemned the commercial as offensive and emphasized the need for more education and awareness about food allergies on the Uber Eats platform.

Super Bowl commercials have become significant in their own right, with some viewers tuning in solely for the advertisements rather than the game itself. This has led to increased scrutiny of the messages conveyed by these ads, and in the case of Uber Eats, the backlash has been swift and widespread.

As the public continues to voice its discontent, it remains to be seen how Uber Eats will respond to this controversy. What is evident, however, is that the ad has struck a nerve and ignited discussions about the importance of responsible advertising and raising awareness about food allergies in the future.

