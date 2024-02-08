Dodo Finance: Bob Iger Gears Up to Counter Activists as Streaming Finances Flourish

Title: Disney’s Streaming Business Shows Promise with Narrowed Losses and Strong Revenue Growth

Subtitle: Disney’s strategic efforts and new content announcements contribute to optimistic outlook

Disney’s streaming business, including Disney+ and Hulu, is expected to turn profitable in the fiscal fourth quarter, as announced by the Walt Disney Co. The division’s losses have significantly narrowed due to increased revenue per user and vigorous cost control measures.

In the last quarter, the streaming business reported a loss of $216 million, a considerable improvement from the $387 million loss in the previous quarter and over $1 billion loss a year ago. Although the core Disney+ subscription base witnessed a slight decline of 1.3 million subscribers due to a price hike, the company remains optimistic about a surge in the next quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) improved notably, thanks to the successful implementation of the price hike and enhanced performance from the ad-supported tier of Disney+. These developments have contributed to the division’s profitability in the upcoming quarter.

Hulu, a prominent streaming platform under the Disney umbrella, experienced a notable increase of 1.2 million subscribers during the same period. This growth indicates a positive trajectory for the streaming business.

Exciting new projects and deals were announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the presentation. Disney unveiled a partnership with Epic Games, including a $1.5 billion investment. Furthermore, fans can anticipate a surprise sequel to the beloved film Moana, Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour movie premiering on Disney+, and the launch of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer flagship service in fall 2025.

Despite these accomplishments and positive revenue figures, Disney’s overall revenue remained steady at $23.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.22, and the company reported an operating income of $3.9 billion.

Disney plans to expand its physical locations and cruise line amidst its current success. Additionally, a dividend hike and a $3 billion share repurchase program were announced, emphasizing the company’s faith in its future growth.

Disney’s ambitious outlook includes a projected 20% improvement in earnings per share by 2024, along with a forecasted free cash flow of $8 billion for that year.

Although Disney’s earnings exceeded expectations, activist investors are expressing dissatisfaction. In response, Disney aims to achieve double-digit margins in its streaming business and will soon crack down on password sharing to further enhance profitability.

In conclusion, Disney’s streaming business is on a path to profitability, with narrowed losses, strong revenue growth, and a promising subscriber base. The company’s ambitious plans, strategic partnerships, and captivating content announcements have fueled optimism for future success in the constantly evolving streaming industry.

