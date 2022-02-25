Chris Hemsworth’s surprising and failed film conquers Netflix









© Provided by Filmtotaal



New content is added to Netflix every day. And sometimes, this new content leads to audience surprises.

Remarkably enough, the thriller debuted black hat of Chris Hemsworth played in number one in the United States last week. A great achievement, as the movie managed to beat all sorts of recent Netflix Originals in the viewership list, and that while the production certainly wasn’t a success.

black hat was a flop

The film black hat dangles somewhere at the bottom of Hemsworth’s list of best-received films. It was a flop on Rotten Tomatoes (with a critical score of only 32% and even less than 24% among the general public). And the movie didn’t do well at the box office either.

Because despite the direction of Michael Mannthe Hemsworth vehicle only made $19 million against a budget of around $70 million.

Hemsworth stars in black hat the role of hacker Nicholas Hathaway, who has been convicted of his hacking practices but is lucky enough to escape a harsh sentence by helping capture an even more dangerous hacker.

Not even Hemsworth considers it a success, he said in 2019: “I didn’t like what I was doing in that movie. It was very flat, but it was also an attempt to do what I thought people would want to see. But I don’t think I was good at it. “