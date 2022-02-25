‘Dune’ made the giant sandworms that way









© Provided by Filmtotaal



A new video dives behind the scenes of the film dunes† This video reveals how the film’s sandworms were conceived and brought to life.

dunes also released straight to HBO Max in October in theaters and in the United States. It was such a hit that Warner Bros. quickly greenlighted a sequel slated for release on October 20, 2023. At the upcoming Oscars, dunes won numerous awards, including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Good visual effects

The visual effects of dunes are therefore particularly strong. At one point in the film, you see one of the great sandworms, which in the franchise makes life difficult for anyone traveling through the sandy lands of Arrakis.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the director Denis Villeneuve and his team of producers and visual effects artists explore how sandworms were conceived and brought to life.

Villeneuve said they were mostly made with biology in mind. The team spent months studying the true way the worms move and used it:

Sandworms play an important role in Frank Herbert’s books and live in Arrakis. Thanks to them, the sought-after raw material called Spice up†

Watch Trailer/Video