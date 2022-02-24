The award-winning film Minari to see in Gorinchem at the IFFG

GORINCHEM Another seven weeks and then the International Film Festival Gorinchem (IFFG) will take place again. From April 13 to 17, the IFFG will color the theaters of the walled city. After a canceled and online edition, the doors of the room open again. As the annual festival approaches, the organization is programming two other film gems at the Theater de Nieuwe Doelen. On February 28, IFFG will kick off the first Monday Movie Night with a major title. The film Minari, one of the most acclaimed films of the past year.

The American Dream draws people from all over the world to the United States, including the Korean Yi family. They swap city life for rural Arkansas, where Jacob, a father, has bought land. He hopes the farm will provide them with a better life, but the new environment brings many challenges. Yet they try to find a way in life on the farm together. But when Grandma suddenly moves in with them, the family is put to the test.

Director Lee Isaac Chung based his film largely on his own childhood in a Korean-American family in the countryside. Her parents had fled South Korea to build a better life in America, like many other families at the time. Minari was nominated for hundreds of film awards last year, including six Oscars.

On Monday evening February 28, this must-see can be seen on the big screen during the IFFG’s Monday Movie Night, at 7:45 p.m. at the Theater de Nieuwe Doelen. Tickets and more information via www.iffg.nl