CAS sports court rejects Quintana’s appeal after positive test in Tour | Sports Other

The international sports tribunal CAS on Thursday rejected Nairo Quintana’s appeal. The UCI removed the Colombian from the Tour de France results because he tested positive for tramadol, a banned painkiller. This punishment remains.

Quintana, 32, finished sixth in the Tour standings, but the international cycling union scrapped it in mid-August. The climber was found to have tested positive twice during the round (July 8 and July 13).

According to the UCI, there was no question of a doping violation, but Quintana broke the medical regulations. Tramadol is a morphine-like painkiller that has been on the banned list since 2019. The winner of the Giro d’Italia (2014) and Vuelta a España (2016) was therefore ruled out of the results, but avoided a suspension.

Quintana disagreed. He even dropped the Vuelta because he focused on defending at CAS. This now appears to have been in vain. The CAS considered Thursday that the UCI had acted correctly.

Because Quintana is not suspended, he can immediately race in the new season, but it is still unclear which team he will do it for. He extended his contract with Arkéa-Samsic in August until mid-2025, but after being discredited, the collaboration was abruptly terminated.

Quintana is determined to find a new team and has no intention of stopping. “I’m going to keep racing and I want to show what I’m capable of,” he said last month.

