‘Blind is allowed to leave Ajax without a transfer due to services rendered’

PA

Football OUR• Wednesday, December 14, 11:22 p.m.

The game against FC Emmen just before the World Cup in Qatar was probably the last game in which Daley Blind wore the Ajax jersey.

The defender, who was eliminated by Argentina in the quarter-finals with the Orange team, asked the Amsterdam club to leave on a free transfer and the club’s management agreed. This is reported by various Dutch media.

The 32-year-old Blind’s contract runs until the summer but due to services he is given a free transfer. His place in the Ajax base has been shaken under coach Alfred Schreuder.

Overmars and FC Antwerp

FC Antwerp in particular would be interested in the international Orange on 99 occasions. Marc Overmars, who had to leave Ajax earlier this year due to transgressive behavior, is the Belgian club’s technical director.

At the World Cup, Daley Blind scored against the United States in the Round of 16.

Blind shoots Orange just before half-time for 2-0 against USA, second assist Dumfries

Blind returned to Ajax in the summer of 2018, having left for Manchester United four years earlier. Since his debut in 2008, the Amsterdammer has played 333 official games for Ajax, who also leased him to FC Groningen for a year.

Blind, who is one of the club’s biggest earners, has won the domestic title with Ajax seven times, the KNVB Cup twice and the Johan Cruijff Shield twice.