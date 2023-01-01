Pictured: This is how Verstappen and other Formula 1 drivers celebrated the New Year

We leave 2022 behind us and look forward to 2023. Formula 1 drivers also celebrated the New Year, of course. This is what the elite athletes showed us at the turn of the year.

Lewis Hamilton made the most comprehensive post. Although the Briton had a disappointing season in Formula 1, it was an important year for Sir Lewis off the track. read here more about it.

The article continues below the video

Max Verstappen celebrated the turn of the year in luxury. On the beach, he took a group photo with, among others, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and his sister Victoria. The Dutchman wishes everyone a happy new year.

Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s teammate Running of the red bullslet us know there are plenty more wins from him to come in 2023.

Charles Leclerc kept simple during the end of the year. The Monegasque had a nice dinner with friends.

carlos sainz spend New Year’s Day in a very special way. the Ferraridriver traveled to Saudi Arabia to cheer on his father. The rally legend competes in the infamous Dakar Rally as a works Audi driver.

ALSO INTERESTING: Wolff comes with wise words in New Year’s message: ‘Sometimes it’s good to be wrong’

Nyck de Vries also went out to dinner, dressed in a neat suit and all, with fellow countryman Laurens van Hoepen who competed in last year’s European Formula Regional Championship by Alpine for ART Grand Prix.

Valttery Bottas had the honor of being the first to celebrate the New Year. Alfa Romeodriver spent the end of the year on holiday in New Zealand.

Alex Albon spent New Year’s Eve with his family on the boat. the williamsdriver was in Phuket Thailand.

Vacancy: Online F1 Editor (freelance, part-time or full-time)