Ericsson, winner of the Indy 500, shines in the United States: “I didn’t have my chance in F1”

Marcus Ericsson won the iconic Indianapolis 500 in 2022 and has long been an IndyCar championship contender. The Swede looks back on last season with nostalgia and hopes to repeat the success in 2023.

Looking back on that special day of May 29, Chip Ganassi’s driver is beaming from ear to ear. “It’s the biggest motorsport event in the world with the most important trophy. I’m proud to be on this cup and to be the winner,” said the Swede. speed sports.

In the premier class, Ericsson’s talent went unnoticed and he had an outlier in the points here and there with his Alfa Romeo (formerly Sauber). In the United States, however, it’s a different story. “I’ve been trying to show what I’m capable of for a while. In five seasons of Formula 1 it was difficult because I haven’t had the chance to show what I’m capable of because of the type of cars that I was driving. When I came to America, I made it.”

As mentioned, Ericsson won at The Brickyard, but – thanks in part to double points and losing competition at the Indy 500 – long competed for the IndyCar championship. “I was close to winning the title. I led the league for a while, but fell back a bit at the end of the season. I’m disappointed with that.” Ericsson eventually finished sixth in the standings and scored just two top-ten finishes in the last five meetings, one of which was seventh and ninth.

​​ DreamBig

Ericsson also focuses on the near future in the conversation. He has an ambitious wish list for 2023. Starting with the Indianapolis 500m. “It’s time for someone to win again twice in a row and we have a good chance. I have great confidence in the team. We will have a strong car.”

However, the Swede remains realistic: “It’s still a difficult match to win”, witness his titanic battle for victory in the absolute final phase. “Anything can happen, but we will do everything we can to defend our triumph. In 2023 we will have a strong team of drivers and that feels good.”

But not only triumph during The greatest racing spectacle takes priority. “I have big goals for this year. Trying to win the championship and [zoals gezegd] again the Indy 500. It’s a big challenge but if you think big you also accomplish more.”